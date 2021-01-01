Louisiana residents rush to pharmacies early seeking vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With the announcement that Louisiana soon will allow people aged 70 and older to get the coronavirus vaccine, residents clamoring for the immunizations have hurried to pharmacies trying to receive a shot, even though those vaccinations don't begin until Monday and will require a scheduled appointment.
The Louisiana Department of Health said Friday it has received multiple reports of people who meet the new, expanded criteria showing up at pharmacies, overwhelming pharmacies' phone lines and even calling some hospitals trying to get vaccinated days before doses are available.