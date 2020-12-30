Louisiana: record-breaking 1-day positive coronavirus tests

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana reported a record one-day total of new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, while New Orleans canceled New Year's fireworks and told its bars and breweries that state pandemic restrictions mean they must close indoor seating.
“Just as with other holidays this year, we’ve had to significantly adjust what New Year’s celebrations will look like in New Orleans,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a news release. “That means no large parties, no riverfront fireworks, and no spectators at the fleur-de-lis drop. Please stay at home and ring in the New Year safely with the members of your immediate household.”