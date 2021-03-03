Louisiana man gets 10 years for 2016 Mississippi slaying

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A shooting at a Mississippi restaurant during a drug deal that left one person dead has resulted in prison time for a Louisiana man.

U.S. District Judge Taylor B. McNeel on Wednesday sentenced Demethius Dixon, 29, of Shreveport, Louisiana, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, resulting in the firearm being discharged, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley with the Drug Enforcement Administration said in a news release. Dixon was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.