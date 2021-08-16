Louisiana lawmakers hold contentious hearing on COVID-19 MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press Aug. 16, 2021 Updated: Aug. 16, 2021 3:57 p.m.
1 of7 Michelle Gonzales shows her proof of being vaccinated before being served at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Lawmakers on the House Health and Welfare Committee listen to a presentation about Louisiana's latest COVID-19 surge, with a chart behind them about the spike in hospitalizations, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A family from Puerto Rico shows their proof of vaccination at the Ruby Slipper CBD location New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 A registered nurse, right, closes the door as staff treat patients in the COVID ward at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, La., on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Louisiana's top health officer says the peak of the state's latest coronavirus surge may be weeks away. Dr. Joseph Kanter said that could be a “catastrophic” scenario for hospitals already overrun with COVID-19 patients. (Chris Granger /The Advocate via AP) Chris Granger /AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Rep. Travis Johnson, D-Vidalia, asks questions during a House Health and Welfare Committee hearing about Louisiana's latest COVID-19 surge, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Dr. Joseph Kanter, Louisiana's top public health official, speaks to the House Health and Welfare Committee about Louisiana's latest COVID-19 surge, on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. Melinda Deslatte/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 A sign suggested that if you're not vaccinated you're still welcome at Morning Call on Canal Boulevard in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Starting today employees and customers need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get into many New Orleans businesses. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn't currently have plans to enact broad coronavirus vaccine mandates across Louisiana despite low immunization rates and a surge in COVID-19 cases overwhelming hospitals, the Democratic governor's chief attorney told lawmakers Monday.
The comments from Edwards executive counsel Matthew Block came as New Orleans started requiring the vaccine or a recent negative test for the coronavirus to enter restaurants, bars, gyms, the Superdome and other indoor locations.
Written By
MELINDA DESLATTE