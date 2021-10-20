Louisiana higher education leaders seek $220M budget boost

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's top higher education board is asking for a nearly $220 million state budget increase next year, saying the money would aid its work to boost the number of people obtaining degrees and professional certifications beyond high school.
The Board of Regents unanimously agreed to the 2022-23 budget request Wednesday, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards and state lawmakers for review as they craft state spending plans for the financial year that starts in July 2022. That budget will be decided in the next regular legislative session that starts in March.