Louisiana files injunction to stop film company's lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Mississippi-based film production company has filed two lawsuits against the Louisiana Economic Development department seeking $91 million.

The Advocate reports the state agency filed an injunction July 31 in New Orleans to stop the litigation.

Element Pictures LLC says it was a partial owner of the Louisiana Institute of Film Technology, or LIFT, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2011. The company says it was cut out of a bankruptcy court settlement involving tax credits between Louisiana Economic Development and LIFT.

Ryan French, an attorney working on behalf of the state, says Element Pictures had never filed an objection to the settlement. French says the state wasn't aware the company had a stake in LIFT.

Attorneys for Element Pictures didn't respond to The Advocate's requests for comment.

