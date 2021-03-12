Louisiana congressional candidates ignore income disclosure

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Nearly all the candidates vying for Louisiana's two vacant U.S. House seats have failed to file a required federal financial disclosure form detailing their income and debts, a report that can provide details into possible sources of influence or conflict.
Of 27 contenders for the March 20 special congressional elections, only three have filed reports with the U.S. House clerk's office for their races, according to a searchable online database. The clerk's office said all available disclosure reports for Louisiana's special elections are filed in that database.