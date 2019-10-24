Louisiana attorney general wades into the governor's race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Landry has created a state PAC to attack Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards in the Louisiana governor's race.

Landry's name isn't listed on the paperwork for the Make Louisiana Great Again PAC filed with Louisiana's ethics administration office. But Landry's political consultant Brent Littlefield confirmed Thursday the Republican attorney general is behind the effort.

The PAC launched a 30-second statewide ad that slams Edwards on the criminal sentencing law rewrite he championed, suggesting it damaged public safety.

Landry and Edwards have battled across their four-year term in office. Landry was reelected in the primary, while Edwards was forced into a Nov. 16 runoff against Republican businessman Eddie Rispone.

The criminal justice law changes passed with bipartisan legislative backing and support from conservative, business and religious organizations.