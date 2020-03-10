Louisiana: Number of patients with new coronavirus up to 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The number of Louisiana residents who have tested positive for the new coronavirus grew to three Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced two additional “presumptive positive” cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus, a day after Louisiana announced its first case.

The governor's office said all three people live in the New Orleans area. It provided no other details.

The positive test results were being sent to the Centers for Disease Control for final confirmation.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks, as has happened with three-quarters of those infected in mainland China.

Edwards has urged people to remain calm, but to take precautions — such as regular handwashing and avoiding public spaces when sick — to help prevent spread of the virus.

