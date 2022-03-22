Powerful storm system wallops Texas; tornado watch issued March 21, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 12:18 p.m.
1 of10 Debris litters the ground surrounding homes, damaged by a tornado, on Oxford Drive and Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
2 of10 Michael Talamantez comforts his girlfriend Derry Schroer after Talamantez' house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas was destroyed by a severe storm, reported as a tornado, while they were inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
3 of10 Michael Talamantez looks at his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," he said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
4 of10 Jarrod Schneider, who lives on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, helps his neighbors clean up after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on the street on Monday ,March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
5 of10 A truck is knocked on its side after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
6 of10 People look at the damage after a tornado hit a shopping center near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
7 of10 Police cars sit parked outside a bank, damaged by a tornado, near I-35 and SH 45 in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
8 of10 Kristie Wofford looks at the damage after a tornado heavily damaged several homes on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
9 of10 Michael Talamantez talks to a firefighter in his house on Stratford Drive in Round Rock, Texas, after it was destroyed by a tornado while he was inside on Monday March 21, 2022. "I thought I was going to die," Talamantez said. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
10 of10 Debris litters the ground outside a house on Oxford Drive in Round Rock, Texas that was heavily damaged by a tornado on Monday March 21, 2022. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Jay Janner/AP
DALLAS (AP) — One person was killed and more than a dozen were injured when tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, damaging a school, homes and businesses, officials said. The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
In Texas, several tornadoes were reported Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and close to Dallas-Fort Worth. Two unconfirmed tornadoes caused damage in the Lake Texoma area of northern Texas and southern Oklahoma.