Lora Bartult turns 104

Lora Bartult, a resident of Trumbull, recently celebrated her 104th birthday with her family. Bartult explains her longevity is staying active.

A retiree from GE, Bartult volunteered for more than 35 years at St.Vincent’s Hospital and managed the general store at Middlebrook Farms.

Now a resident of Mayfair Health Care, she participates in most of their activities, especially musical entertainments. The staff calls her the boogie queen.

Bartult loves getting together with all her nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.