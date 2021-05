NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Officials at a college in Conneticut received a complaint of a noose hanging from a construction site on campus but determined that the looped cable was not in fact a noose.

“A construction crew working on campus hung an American flag from a crane’s cable in recognition of Memorial Day,” Central Connecticut State University President Zulma R. Toro said in a news release quoted by the Hartford Courant. “The cable has a steel loop at its end."