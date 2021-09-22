Loop hopes to go mainstream with reusable packaging DEE-ANN DURBIN, AP Business Writer Sep. 22, 2021 Updated: Sep. 22, 2021 11:34 a.m.
1 of3 This photos provided by North America Public Relations shows Loop reusable packaging at French supermarket. Reusable packaging is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide. Loop, which collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 it’s expanding after successful trials in France and Japan. Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., and Tesco in the United Kingdom are among the groceries partnering with Loop. McDonald’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on. (North America Public Relations via AP) AP Show More Show Less
Reusable packaging __ from stainless steel ice cream containers to glass jars of soap __ is about to become more common at groceries and restaurants worldwide.
Loop, a two-year-old company that collects and sanitizes reusable containers, said Wednesday it’s expanding after successful trials at groceries in France and Japan. Kroger and Walgreens in the U.S., Tesco in the United Kingdom and Woolworths in Australia are among the chains partnering with Loop to sell household staples in reusable packages. McDonald’s, Burger King and Tim Hortons have also signed on.