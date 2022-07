TRUMBULL — After 37 years of public service, Board of Finance member Elaine Hammers has announced her resignation.

“I’m 73,” said Hammers, a Republican, during a phone interview. “I’m done.”

Hammers formally announced her resignation July 14 in a letter to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. Her resignation was effective July 15.

In the letter, Hammers said she had served more than three decades in various capacities “but it is now time for me to move on to another phase of life. I will greatly miss the wonderful people in this town. It was an ideal place to raise my children offering them so many fantastic opportunities and providing them a solid foundation for their careers. I hope my efforts helped make this town better for current and future generations.”

In addition to her post on the Board of Finance, Hammers has also served on the civil service board and pension board, as well as in other capacities in town.

Following her resignation, Hammers said, the Republican Town Committee is expected to make a recommendation for her replacement, who the first selectman would appoint. Her seat is required to be filled by a Republican. Hammers said she has been considering a resignation for a while, and leaving now will give her replacement time to get comfortable before the next budget season.

Hammers said there was no specific reason for her decision to leave the board, other than the timing being right. “There comes a time when you’re just ready,” she said. “I think 37 years of service is enough.”