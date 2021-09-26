Long Island's 2 counties grapple with high auto fatalities

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Long Island’s two counties are among the tops in New York state for auto fatalities, and officials and safety advocates say increased enforcement can’t be the only solution.
Data from the Albany-based Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research show Suffolk County led the state with 113 people killed last year and Nassau County was third, behind Queens, with 78, Newsday reported Sunday. New York has 62 counties, and Nassau and Suffolk each rank in the top six in population.