Long Hill Hair Stylists in Trumbull to trade hands as owners retire

TRUMBULL — The longtime owners of Long Hill Hair Stylists have decided to retire and pass their shears — and shop — on to someone else.

The sign outside still promises “3 Barbers” but for the past few years, the Clericuzio brothers Tony, 77, and Nick, 81, have handled the cutting and styling as a duo. Their older brother, Phil, 85, retired a few years ago.

Now, Nick and Tony plan to follow Phil into retirement.

In a statement posted on the shop’s Facebook page, the brothers said goodbye to their customers.

“It was a difficult decision, but after much thought and consideration, we realized now is the best time to move on,” they wrote. “With all heartfelt sincerity, thank you so much for your loyal patronage and support. We leave with many wonderful memories. We were blessed to have the best customers in the world!”

Still, even without Nick and Tony, it appears the shop itself could be around for another few generations of customers. A talented young haircutter eager to own his own shop will be running the place when it reopens.

“The young guy taking over, 23 years old,” Nick said. “A lot of people were interested in buying the place. But Chris (the new owner) it turns out he went to school with my granddaughter. I met him, we talked. I told him, ‘It’s yours.’”