    Long Hill Garden Club officers for the 2019-2020 program year were announced at their first meeting of the new program year, which was held on Monday, Sept. 23, at the Trumbull Library. Pictured are: President Christine Pfeiffer, Treasurer Miki Fetzer, Vice-President/Program Chair Betty White and Secretary Joe Puma. The program for the meeting was a presentation Summer and Autumn Wild Flowers of Connecticut, given by well-known Connecticut naturalists Peter and Barbara Rzasa, who won the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut Ellen Garden Memorial Award for their horticultural education programs. Themes for member horticultural exhibits were: Aster/chrysanthemum, herb, vegetable, house plant/other specimen. Themes for artistic design exhibits were American Traditional: Line or Creative: Angular. For morel information about the Long Hill Garden Club, visit longhillgc.org or call Fran Lichtenberg at 202-371-0778.

