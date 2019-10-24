Long Hill Fire District announces Grand Opening ceremony Oct. 26

The Long Hill Fire District of Trumbull, is hosting a Grand Opening ceremony for the new Station #2, located at 5400 Main St., on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10-11 a.m. The ceremony is open to the public.

The annual open house will begin at the conclusion of the Grand Opening ceremony and run until 2 p.m.

During the open house, there will be apparatus on display along with demonstrations conducted by the firefighters. Tours of the new firehouse will be available throughout the day. Officers and firefighters will be on hand to answer questions about volunteering opportunities.

The staffing for Long Hill Fire District is provided by the volunteers of the Long Hill Fire Company #1 Inc. The Long Hill Fire Company #1 Inc. is a 100% volunteer organization protecting residents of Long Hill and the town of Trumbull.

Organized in 1921, it serves the town with pride and distinction with more than 60 highly trained and dedicated members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For membership information, visit longhillfd.com or on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

For more information regarding the grand opening ceremony, contact Office Manager Kathy Wakeley, at 203- 452-0779 or President Frank Novak, at 203-395-4689.