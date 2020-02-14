Long Hill Fire Department recognizes Captain Mike Rowan
Published
On Saturday, Feb 8, the Long Hill Fire Department held an event of a packed house to say thank you to Captain Mike Rowan for his years of service, after retiring in January. Rowan joined the department in 1995 and was a fire officer for 20 years. He was a true leader and paved the way for others to grow, always putting the department first. Over his career he has received 11 unit citations.
On Saturday, Feb 8, the Long Hill Fire Department held an event of a packed house to say thank you to Captain Mike Rowan for his years of service, after retiring in January. Rowan joined the department in 1995
On Saturday, Feb 8, the Long Hill Fire Department held an event of a packed house to say thank you to Captain Mike Rowan for his years of service, after retiring in January. Rowan joined the department in 1995 and was a fire officer for 20 years. He was a true leader and paved the way for others to grow, always putting the department first. Over his career he has received 11 unit citations.
On Saturday, Feb 8, the Long Hill Fire Department held an event of a packed house to say thank you to Captain Mike Rowan for his years of service, after retiring in January. Rowan joined the department in 1995