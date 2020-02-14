  • On Saturday, Feb 8, the Long Hill Fire Department held an event of a packed house to say thank you to Captain Mike Rowan for his years of service, after retiring in January. Rowan joined the department in 1995 and was a fire officer for 20 years. He was a true leader and paved the way for others to grow, always putting the department first. Over his career he has received 11 unit citations. Photo: Long Hill Fire Department Photo

    On Saturday, Feb 8, the Long Hill Fire Department held an event of a packed house to say thank you to Captain Mike Rowan for his years of service, after retiring in January. Rowan joined the department in 1995 and was a fire officer for 20 years. He was a true leader and paved the way for others to grow, always putting the department first. Over his career he has received 11 unit citations.

