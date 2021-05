CHICAGO (AP) — Lollapalooza is returning to Chicago this summer, a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to a lakefront park, the mayor's office said Tuesday.

Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park at full capacity July 29-Aug. 1, and the line-up of entertainers will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets going on sale two hours later, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office said.