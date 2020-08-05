Lockdown re-imposed in Scottish city over virus 'cluster'

LONDON (AP) — Officials in Scotland ordered bars, cafes and restaurants in the city of Aberdeen to close Wednesday, re-imposing lockdown restrictions after a “cluster” of coronavirus infections was reported in the area.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said 54 cases were reported and more than 20 pubs and restaurants were involved. The cases have contributed to a wider fear that there has been a “significant outbreak” in the northeastern port city, she said.

Sturgeon said all hospitality venues in the city need to be closed by end of business Wednesday. People are advised not to travel to Aberdeen, and residents should not travel more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) from their homes unless for work or essential trips. Entering other people's houses is prohibited.

“The last thing we want to do is to reimpose these restrictions but this outbreak is reminding us just how highly infectious COVID is,” Sturgeon said.

The restrictions will be reviewed next Wednesday and may be extended if necessary.

Across Scotland, Sturgeon said 18,781 people have tested positive for the virus, up by 64 from the day before.

She has taken a much more cautious approach to easing lockdown measures than British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.