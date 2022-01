TRUMBULL — A nearly 100-year-old company relocated from Stratford to Trumbull earlier this year — a move that at least one person associated with the company is hoping opens some new doors for them.

In February, West Hartford Lock started the process of buying Lindquist Doors and Hardware, which at the time was in a space on Hathaway Drive in Stratford.

“We initially were in talks with them to buy the building,” said Juri Kotowitz, vice president of strategy and market development for West Hartford Lock’s commercial and construction division. “But we didn’t really need that much space.”

Eventually, the Stratford building was sold and Lindquist was found a new home, at 30 Lindeman Drive in Trumbull. The company — which supplies and installs doors, frames and hardware, mainly for property managers, contractors and building owners — moved in in July and the acquisition of Lindquist by West Hartford Lock was final in September.

The acquisition of Lindquist was seen as a “next step in our growth plan” for West Hartford Lock. While Kotowitz said Lindquist is roughly 100 years old, West Hartford Lock itself is about 80 years old and provides residential and commercial locksmith services. Kotowitz said there was interest in purchasing a similar company, and Lindquist was deemed a good fit.

When they were looking for a new spot for Lindquist, Kotowitz said, Trumbull seemed like a good choice for multiple reasons.

“Trumbull is a great location because of its access to (Interstate) 95,” he said, explaining that the business works with clients throughout the region, so accessibility is important.

It’s also just a nice spot, Kotowitz said.

“Our workers enjoy going to Trumbull,” he said. “The space has been phenomenal. The dust has just settled.”

He said now that the business has acclimated itself, he looks forward to formally introducing Lindquist to town, possibly through some sort of grand opening.

“Come January, it’s time to introduce ourselves to the greater Trumbull community,” Kotowitz said.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she’s pleased that Lindquist has come to town.

“This company is a welcome addition to Trumbull and this neighborhood is seeing millions of dollars in investment and new business location,” she said. “We appreciate them bringing their employees, their business, and customers into Trumbull.”