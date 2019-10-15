Local debut scheduled for movie shot in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The local debut of a movie shot in North Platte is scheduled for Friday night.

The film is titled "Frances Ferguson" and is described as a dark comedy about a substitute teacher. The character named Frances Ferguson is unhappy with her life. The movie story covers her short relationship with a student and the small town's reaction to the scandal.

The North Platte Telegraph reports that the film was directed and co-written by Lincoln native Bob Byington, who cast North Platte residents in some roles. The shoot took about three weeks in September 2017.

The first North Platte showing is set to begin at 7 p.m. at North Platte's Fox Theatre and the second at 3 p.m. Saturday.

___

Information from: The North Platte Telegraph, http://www.nptelegraph.com