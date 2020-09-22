Loaded guns found in carry-on bags at Tennessee airports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Loaded guns were found at security checkpoints at every major Tennessee airport during a seven-day period, officials said.

From Sept. 13 through Sept, 20, eight guns were found in carry-on bags by agents at Nashville International Airport, Memphis International Airport, Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville and McGhee Tyson Airport near Knoxville, the Transportation Security Administration said in a news release Monday

In each case, TSA agents told local police, who removed the firearms and passengers from the checkpoint area, officials said.

Firearms are not allowed in carry-on baggage. They can travel in checked baggage, under certain rules.

Passengers who attempt to bring guns onto airplanes in carry-on bags face criminal charges and civil penalties.

Despite a drop in passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic, TSA officers have found 106 firearms at Tennessee airports year this year. A total of 139 were detected in 2019, the agency said.