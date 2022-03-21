Live updates: Ammonia leak contaminates area in east Ukraine The Associated Press March 20, 2022 Updated: March 21, 2022 1:46 a.m.
A mother embraces her son who escaped the besieged city of Mariupol and arrived at the train station in Lviv, western Ukraine on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Ukrainian policemen look at a heavily damaged building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
People buy vegetables in a street market in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
An apartments building hit by shelling is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
A man walks next to an apartments building hit by shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
People hold portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, during a demonstration in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in front of the U.N. headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Dozens of Lebanese, Syrians and Russians gathered to support Putin whose military joined Syria's civil war in 2015 helping tip the balance of power in favor of President Bashar Assad's forces.
People protest holding a banner reading in Spanish: "No to Putin's war"against Russia's war in Ukraine, in downtown Madrid, Spain, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Ukrainian servicemen attend the funeral ceremony of marine Alexandr Khovtun, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Khovtun died in combat in the town of Huta-Mezhyhirska, north of Kyiv.
A woman prays inside the "Transfiguration of Jesus" Orthodox Cathedral, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Ukrainians escaping from the besieged city of Mariupol along with other passengers from Zaporizhzhia gather on a train station platform after arriving at Lviv, western Ukraine, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Bogdana, 17, rubs noses with her boyfriend, Ivan, 19, in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
A woman waits on a bus for Ukrainian police to check papers and belongings in Brovary, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022, after 1600 people of which 843 children, according to authorities, were evacuated from the village of Bobrik, reportedly under Russian military control. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
A Ukrainian police officer offer tulips to female travelers at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
In this satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC, multiple civilian buildings burn amid Russian strikes on the Livoberezhnyi District of Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that Russia's military bombed an art school sheltering some 400 people in the port city of Mariupol, where heavy street fighting was underway weeks into a devastating Russian siege.
Ukrainian servicemen rest inside a bunker on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine's besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
LVIV, Ukraine — An ammonia leak at a chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy has contaminated an area with a radius of more than 2.5 kilometers (about 1.5 miles), officials said early Monday.
Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyy didn’t say what caused the leak.
