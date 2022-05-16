Live updates | Ukraine says Russia attempt in north repelled
The Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian border guards say they repelled a Russian attempt Monday morning to send troops into the northern Sumy region, which is outside the current focus of fighting.
The border guard service said Russian forces deployed mortars, grenade launchers and machine guns in an attempt to cover a “sabotage and reconnaissance group” crossing the border from Russia.