Live updates: Ukrainian official: Russians enter Slavutych The Associated Press March 26, 2022 Updated: March 26, 2022 7:08 a.m.
1 of10 A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from a fuel storage of the Ukrainian army following a Russian attack, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Ukraine's president made a surprise video appearance Saturday at Qatar's Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nation and others to boost their production to counteract the loss of Russian energy supplies. Lujain Jo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Heavy smoke billows after a Russian bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. With stunning speed, Russia's war in Ukraine is driving Western Europe into the outstretched arms of the United States again, and the embrace was especially apparent when President Joe Biden offered a major expansion of natural gas shipments to his European Union counterpart Friday. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Lena Danilova, 39, walks with her daughter Kira, 2, near her house in Podolskyi neighborhood, Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. "I decided to stay, but since it continues so long, I don't think its safe any more, so I am working on leaving soon with my other two sons", said Lena to The Associated Press. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A photograph hangs on a wall inside a house destroyed by fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. With stunning speed, Russia's war in Ukraine is driving Western Europe into the outstretched arms of the United States again, and the embrace was especially apparent when President Joe Biden offered a major expansion of natural gas shipments to his European Union counterpart Friday. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Firefighters battle a blaze following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee center in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Internally displaced people from the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions wait for a train to Lviv at the train station of Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A refugee from Mariupol waits for the departure of a train to Lviv at the train station in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 A man walks behind a crater created by a bomb and in front of damaged houses following a Russian bombing earlier this week, outskirts Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, 25, 2022. Petros Giannakouris/AP Show More Show Less
LVIV, Ukraine -- The governor of the Kyiv region says that Russian forces have entered the city of Slavutych and seized a hospital there.
Slavutych is located north of Kyiv and west of Chernihiv, outside the exclusion zone that was established around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after the 1986 disaster. It is home to workers at the Chernobyl site.
The Associated Press