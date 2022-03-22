Live updates: Ukrainian photojournalist missing near Kyiv The Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 12:18 p.m.
1 of12 People gather amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, passing another milestone in an exodus that has led to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Ukrainian refugees with children board transport at a square next to a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Civilian volunteers carry unloaded rifles during a training camp of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. Felipe Dana/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Refugees from Lviv, Ukraine, arrive at a Red Cross headquarters in Rome, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A convoy of Red Cross vehicles carrying 80 people, mostly elderly and sick arrived Tuesday in Rome. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Members of a chorus sing during a concert organized by the Lviv National Philharmonic in downtown Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, passing another milestone in an exodus that has led to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Slava Chikov, left, covers the shattered window of his living room with a plastic sheet in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A woman cleans up her kitchen from debris in an apartment block damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities. Vadim Ghirda/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Irina Zubchenko walks with her dog Max amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 An advertising billboard in front of a barricade in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Daryna Kovalenko, 19 , holds her dog Tim, while arriving at Kyiv's train station after leaving her home in Chernihiv, Ukraine, through a humanitarian corridor, Monday, March 21, 2022. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Ukrainian refugees with children board transport at a square next to a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Sergei Grits/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine — A Ukrainian photojournalist has gone missing in a combat zone near the capital, raising fears he could have been injured, killed or taken captive by Russian forces.
The UNIAN news agency reported Tuesday that Maksym Levin has been unaccounted since March 13 when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv. His friend, Markiyan Lyseiko, said Levin went to the area in his car to report on fighting there.
The Associated Press