Live updates: Ukraine leader urges heavier sanctions by Asia The Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 7:25 a.m.
A Ukrainian firefighter sprays water inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP
A Ukrainian firefighter grimaces inside a house destroyed by shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine,Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings. Vadim Ghirda/AP
Children from Ukraine sleep at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP
Ukrainian refugees gather at a railway station in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Poland has received more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees since the Feb. 24 invasion. Sergei Grits/AP
A man listens to a public TV showing a live broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivering a virtual address to Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Shuji Kajiyama/AP
Maxym Batrak, 5, from Brovary, Max Slobodianiuk, 17, and Alina Slobodianiuk, 41, from Dnipro have lunch in a house in the village of Guissona, Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Long before Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the tiny town of Guissona was known as "Little Ukraine" – one in seven residents were originally from the country, most of them lured to this northeastern Spanish town by jobs at a supermarket distribution hub. Joan Mateu Parra/AP
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s president is urging Japan and other Asian countries to step up sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
In an address by video link to Japan’s parliament on Wednesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Japan to place a national embargo on trade with Russia. He also asked Japanese companies to pull out of the Russian market.
Written By
The Associated Press