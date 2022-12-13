Live updates | Argentina-Croatia in the World Cup semifinals

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) \u2014 The Latest from the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia: ___ Lionel Messi tied the record for most appearances at the World Cup when he played for the 25th time for Argentina at soccer\u2019s biggest tournament. Lothar Matth\u00e4us of Germany previously held the record outright. Messi is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup. He will have a chance to break the record because Argentina will play in either the final on Sunday or the third-place playoff on Saturday. ___ The World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia has started at Lusail Stadium. The winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco on Sunday in the final. ___ Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dismissed criticism of his players\u2019 behavior during the feisty quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. There were 17 yellow cards \u2014 a record for a World Cup match \u2014 and one sending-off as players clashed on numerous occasions before and after Argentina won a penalty shootout to advance to the semifinals. \u201cWe have to remove this taboo that we do not know how to lose and we do not know how to win,\u201d Scaloni said. \u201cWe lost our first game with Saudi Arabia and went quietly to the hotel to continue preparing for what was coming. ___ Lionel Messi will captain Argentina and make his 25th World Cup appearance to tie the all-time record with Lothar Matth\u00e4us of Germany when Argentina plays Croatia in the semifinals. Leandro Paredes has been recalled in central midfield as Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni reverts to a four-man defense. Center back Lisandro Martinez has been dropped. Andrej Kramaric will play up front instead of Bruno Petkovic for Croatia. Luka Modric is the team\u2019s captain. ___ Lineups for the World Cup semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia: Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi. Croatia: Dominik Livakovi\u0107, Dejan Lovren, Borna Sosa, Jo\u0161ko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovi\u0107, Mateo Kova\u010di\u0107, Marcelo Brozovi\u0107, Luka Modri\u0107, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Peri\u0161i\u0107, Andrej Kramari\u0107. ___ Argentina plays Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday's final at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title. Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France. ___ How do you stop Messi? Croatia has already ended Neymar\u2019s World Cup by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday. ___ It's more than Luka Modric in Croatia. The Real Madrid midfielder isn\u2019t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Peri\u0161i\u0107 is another of the team\u2019s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/world-cup and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports