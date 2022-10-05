Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War The Associated Press Oct. 5, 2022 Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 5:16 p.m.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest.
Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months.
Written By
The Associated Press