LivFree pediatric cancer charity holds free movie night

Local pediatric cancer charity, LivFree, will be hosting Movie Night at Indian Ledge Park featuring the newly released movie Aladdin.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, local pediatric cancer charity, LivFree, will be hosting their fourth annual Movie Night at Indian Ledge Park. This event’s focus is to bring awareness to LivFree’s mission of fighting pediatric cancer with smiles.

The event starts off at 4 p.m., with a variety of activities for kids, including bounce houses, an obstacle course, face painting, games, music, food and more.

The night will be capped off with a showing of the newly released Aladdin.

There is no cost to attend and it is open to the public.

Rain date is Saturday,

Sept 21. For more information, visit www.livfreetoday.org.

About LivFree

Lauren Irene Vieira was diagnosed with Leukemia on February 11th 2015. On the days leading up to her diagnosis, her parents, Daniel and Katrina, grew alarmed due to a change in her personality.

Like most children, Lauren was an active 16-month-old who loved playing with her older brother, Armando and canine brother, Dexter.

Lauren had become lethargic with sporadic fevers and mild bruising, preventing her from keeping up with her regular activities. Concerned that these changes continued to progress, Daniel and Katrina scheduled an appointment for a checkup. There, they learned her blood counts were abnormal and the following hours unfolded to reveal her diagnosis to be Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia.

At that time, 75% of her blood was cancerous. She has faced numerous nights in the hospital, blood transfusions, chemotherapy, lumbar punctures and countless medications, and has shown nothing but strength and grace through every turn down her long road to recovery.

The Vieiras began to understand how difficult it was to provide a sense of normalcy for their family between treatments, doctors visits and complications. It is with this experience that LivFree was created.