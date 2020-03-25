Little vetoes roads funding bill due to coronavirus concerns

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a transportation funding bill citing his concern that it takes money that might be needed elsewhere at a time of economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor on Tuesday vetoed the bill that would have shifted about $18 million in sales tax money to roads from the state's general fund.

“The maintenance and growth of our transportation infrastructure remains a vital commitment of the State of Idaho, and I encourage the Idaho Legislature to pursue a comprehensive package when the state is facing a more positive economic outlook,” Little wrote in his veto message.

The Legislature adjourned for the year last week and is powerless to override any vetoes.

Idaho public health officials are reporting that at least 73 people are confirmed to have COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Officials say 33 of those cases are in Blaine County in central Idaho, which includes the resort communities of Ketchum and Sun Valley.

Little has scheduled a news conference on COVID-19 for Wednesday afternoon at the Idaho Military Division state headquarters in Boise. The division includes the Idaho Army National Guard.