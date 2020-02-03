Literary competition announced at library

The Trumbull Board of Trustees has announced the 2020 Trumbull Literary Competition.

They invite all writers to submit unpublished, original manuscripts in the categories of poetry, fiction, and creative nonfiction. Each category of creative writing will be grouped as the following: Grades 3-5, grades 6-8, grades 9-12, and adult.

“We are happy to support writers of all ages and interests with this annual event,” Library Director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen said. “It is the hope of the Library Board of Trustees that by continuing this competition, we honor the commitment made to recognizing literature and promoting literacy.”

A distinguished group of authors, educators and editors will judge entries anonymously. In addition, all winners will receive a cash prize to be presented at the award ceremony on Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m., in the Community Room of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

Winning entries will be published in PenWorks, an annual literary magazine. Copies will be available for purchase at the award ceremony and will continue to be for sale at the main library after the event.

Everyone is invited to participate. There is no residency requirement. Full details and application are available on the Trumbull Library website at trumbulllibrary-ct.org. Entries must be emailed or be postmarked by Friday, March 20.