MIAMI (AP) — An 11-year-old lioness was euthanized at Zoo Miami after a veterinary team determined she had sustained a non-compressive injury to her spine, zoo officials said.

Kashifa suddenly lost mobility in her hind legs while on exhibit at the zoo on March 4. The medical team examined her and didn't find an obvious cause, Ron Magill, the zoo's communication director, said in an email. An MRI performed within 48 hours revealed the diagnosis.