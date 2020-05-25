Light rain helps slow wildfire in southeastern Colorado

KIM, Colo. (AP) — Light rain helped slow the growth of a lightning-sparked wildfire burning on Colorado's southeastern plains on Sunday, the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said.

The fire in canyon land 10 miles northwest of Kim has burned 18.6 square miles (48 square kilometers) and was 50% percent contained, division spokeswoman Caley Fisher said.

There are few structures threatened by the Cherry Canyon Fire but firefighters are working to suppress it to protect grazing land, water and livestock that are vital to the ranching area's economy.

Another nearby fire has burned 120 acres (48.6 hectares) and was also 50% contained. Local firefighters working on the 466 Fire have had help from state aircraft and firefighters. The cause of that fire is not known.