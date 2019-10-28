Library news

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main library

Adult

Drop-in tech help — Meet with a reference librarian for free one-on-one help Thursday, Oct. 31, 1-3 p.m.; bring your device.

Friends of the Library Book Nook Sale — Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Mindful Meditation — Monday, Nov. 4, noon-1 p.m. For new and experienced meditators this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior experience or attendance required.

Birdfeeder Ornament Workshop — Those ages 16 and up create a birdhouse ornament with the Trumbull Nature & Arts Center Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is limited; sign up.

Children’s

Storytime continues through November.

Homework Help — Kids in grades K-8 drop Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. Appointments not required.

Teens

Dungeons & Dragons Club — Those ages 12 and up may join the club Saturday, Nov. 2, 2-5 p.m. This new session will be held every three weeks on Saturdays. Check the calendar for monthly meeting date. These Saturday sessions will be different from those at Fairchild. No prior experience needed and all the materials will be provided. Registration is required.

Writing Club — Those in grades 6-9 learn about writing Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be a discussion on plot, characters, POV, structure, and opportunities to share what you’ve written and receive feedback. Registration is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration — Ages 8 and up discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey) Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 4, 4-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Nov. 6, 4-6:30 p.m. Drop in.

Butterflies — Monday, Nov. 4, 11-11:30 a.m. Toddlers ages 1-2.5 years enjoy movement, songs, and stories.

Teens & Adults

Holiday Craft Class: Christmas Pillow — Ages 12 and up learn to hand sew a Christmas pillow Monday, Nov. 4, 5:30-7 p.m. All materials provided; registration required.

Adult Craft Time: Giant Wooden Decoupage Snowflakes — Start with a 12-inch wooden snowflake, add paint and glitter and some imagination Wednesday, Nov. 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration required.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.