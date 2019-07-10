Library hosts film viewing and discussion

The Trumbull Library will host film critic Joe Meyers for a viewing and discussion of the 2019 documentary film about the 1969 Apollo 11 mission on Wednesday, July 17, from 1-3 p.m., in the library’s Community Room, 33 Quallity St.

The documentary consists solely of archival footage, including 70 mm film that was previously unreleased to the public, and does not feature narration or interviews, only TV commentary and internal NASA discussions.

Joe Meyers has written about movies, theater and books for the Hearst Connecticut Media Group. For the past three years, he ran the Hearst Movie & a Martini club which showed films all over Fairfield County, including a classic film series at the Bethel Cinema.

Since 2016 Meyers has been director of Programming for Focus on French Cinema, the five-day festival of the best new French language films held every April in Greenwich, Stamford and New York City.

He has also hosted the French Cinematheque screenings at the Avon Theatre in Stamford, a monthly series that is co-sponsored by Focus on French Cinema and the Alliance Francaise of Greenwich.

This program is free and open to the public. To register call the library at 203-452-5197 or visit trumbullct-library.org.