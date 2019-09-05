Library concert features Hot to Trot

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., has announced the 2019-2020 Sunday concert schedule. The first concert of the season is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8, when the Hot to Trot Trio performs a repertoire based on The Great American Songbook featuring music by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and others.

All concerts are at 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

“We have a great line-up this year and we are particularly excited to host the Yale Wiffenpoofs in their first Trumbull Library appearance, on Sunday, Nov. 10,” commented program coordinator, Jackie Carlino.

“Every year, the most talented senior Yale students are selected to be in the Whiffenpoofs, the world's oldest and best known collegiate a cappella group. Founded in 1909, the ‘Whiffs’ has become one of Yale’s most celebrated traditions with over a century of musical excellence.”

The full concert schedule is as follows:

Sept. 8, Hot to Trot

Sept. 22, Kenn Morr

Oct. 20, Joy Ike

Nov. 10, Yale Whiffenpoofs

Dec. 1, Coastal Chordsmen

Jan. 12, Jack Lynn

Feb. 16, Nina, Etc.

Mar. 8, Keltic Kick

Mar. 22, Enzo Boscarino

Apr. 5, Stratford Sister Cities Chorus

Apr. 26, 3 p.m., Shoreline Ringers (note later start time)

May 17, Willie and Jan Nininger Band

Concerts are funded by The Ethel & Jennie Mallett Charitable Trust, Dorothy Liepertz Fund, The Town of Trumbull, and The Friends of the Trumbull Library.

Trumbull Library concerts are free and open to the public.

Registration is required to guarantee seating. Register through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.