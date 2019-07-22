Library celebrates 50th anniversary of Moon landing

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., presents Why Go To the Moon?, in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and the first humans to walk on its surface on Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m.

Andy Poniros will talk about the infancy of the space race with the Soviet Union through the Apollo program that sent 24 humans to the Moon, and how NASA is planning on sending humans back to the Moon in 2024. The presentation will include images and audio of these historical events, including personal audio recorded with Apollo Astronauts.

Poniros has been a NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador since 2004. He has a degree in electrical engineering and has worked as a medical imaging engineer for 45 years. He is certified by NASA to handle lunar samples and is a science correspondent for a local Connecticut radio station.

For more information, visit trumbullct-library.org.