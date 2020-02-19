Library News

Adult

Mindful Listening and Speaking Workshop - Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2-4 p.m. Mindful Listening and Speaking empowers us to be able to speak openly with and hear each other even when we do not agree. We will share tools for listening and speaking in a way that allows us to truly hear each other and express ourselves, no matter the topic. Join Community Mindfulness Project (CMP) to learn tools for open communication on any topic.

Michael Fuchs, The Shaolin Butterfly Style - Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Michael Fuchs, C.B.T.S. joins for a book talk, Q&A, and free sample session in Butterfly Taiji. No experience necessary. His book, The Shaolin Butterfly Style, was featured in Black Belt magazine, the oldest martial arts magazine in the U.S.A.

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Feb. 27, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Teens

YA Book Brigade - Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This is a book club for teens entering grades 8-12. We will meet every third Thursday of the month starting at 4:30 p.m. The first 10 teens to register at the library will receive a copy of that month's book in advance to keep as their own. Additional registrants are permitted to join, but must secure their own copy of the book. Registration will be required for each month. If you have any questions, email the Youth Services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov. This month’s book is Echo North, by Joanna Ruth Meyer

Book Discussion grades 6-8 - Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. This month’s book is Dividing Eden, by Joelle Charbonneau. Registration is required. First 10 kids to register will receive a free copy of the book. Join us for discussion and snacks.

Children’s

4- and 5-year-old Storytime - Thursday, Feb. 20, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration is for the entire five-week session. While children attend this storytime on their own in order to simulate a school environment, caregivers are required to remain in the Children’s Department during the entire storytime. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Indoor Winter Picnic - Friday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Too cold to play outside? Pack your lunch and visit the library for an indoor picnic in the Merwin Room. Spread a blanket out on the floor or sit at a table. (No peanut products, please.) Enjoy a short animated adaptation of a children's book while you eat, and then play with your friends. Water and juice boxes will be provided. Drop in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to eat and play. Short movie will start promptly at 11. All ages. Registration is not required, but sign up to receive an email notification three days before.

Adventures in Reading - Monday, Feb. 24, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children's reading comprehension, as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read aloud followed by related hands-on activities. Registration is required. Register once for both Feb. classes: Feb. 10 and Feb. 24. For kids in grades K-2.

Toddler Time for 2s and 3s - Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Pajama Storytime - Monday, Feb. 24, from 6-6:45 p.m. Put on your PJs, grab your favorite stuffed animal and join us for stories, a craft and a bedtime snack of milk and cookies. Ages 3-6. Registration required.

Baby Café 6-months to 2-years - Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2s and 3s - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café 6-months to 2-years - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Book Discussion Grades 4-6 - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. This month's book is All Rise for the Honorable Perry T. Cook by Leslie Connor, a 2020 Intermediate Nutmeg Nominee. Join for a discussion and related activity. Registration required. First 12 kids to register will receive a free copy of the book.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Butterflies - Ages 1 - 2 ½, Monday, Feb. 24, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Meets every Monday morning.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Monday, Feb. 24, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come for story time, with a little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Adult/Teen

Perspectives: Short Doc Discussion Group - Thursday, Feb. 20, from 11 a.m.-noon. Films inspire, educate, and illuminate. During the hour we will screen short documentaries no more than 30 minutes in length followed by a brief discussion. Together we will delve deeper into relevant, polarizing, humorous, and thought provoking short docs. Each month will focus on a different theme. Feb.’s theme is HOME. What does it mean to slowly watch as your home and homeland disappear? Documentaries: Isle de Jean Charles, directed by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee (9 minutes) Lost World, directed by Kalyanee Mam (16 minutes). Occurs the third Thursday of each month. Register early, space is limited.

Random Book Club - Monday, Feb. 24, from 6-7 p.m. The perfect book club for those looking for less structure, less purpose and more surprise in their book club. Each month we will randomly cross the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction and boldly work our way through genres you previously dared not to read. Join us and enjoy being a little random. Adults only. Registration suggested. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk

D and D Club - Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 5:30-7 p.m. Make new friends and take part in exciting adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with DandD is required and all the materials will be provided. Bring your own character or use one of our pre-made characters. Open to ages 12 and up. Registration is required.

