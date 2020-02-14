Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Note: The main and branch libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents Day.

Main Library

Adult

Nina Etc. concert - Sunday, Feb. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m. This versatile band performs a mix of original songs and covers, blending rock, folk, soul, country, and blues. The genesis of the band is to be found in the fact that Nina began studying guitar and singing at the age of 7 with her current bass player Tim.

Teens

Trumbull Youth Chess Club - Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information. Meetings are every Tuesday, 6:45-7:45 p.m. in the Merwin Room.

Teen Career Program: Becoming a Funeral Director - Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4-4:45 p.m. So, you want to be a Funeral Director? Well, what does that mean? How do you get into the field? What sort of training, skills, and schooling do you need? How does it differ from being a mortician? This winter, the Trumbull Library System will be offering a series of career programs that will highlight obscure or non-traditional careers for teens to consider. This month we will have Michael Redgate from Trumbull's very own Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Directors to discuss this macabre career. This program is for students in grades 8-12 and their families. This program will start with a presentation and end with a Q&A. Registration is not required, but you may do so to receive an email reminder for the event.

TRM: D&D Club - Saturday, Feb. 15, from 2-5 p.m. Toensure those interested get the chance, the Trumbull Library System is now offering a second session of D&D each month. This new session will be held every three weeks on Saturdays; because the dates vary, check the calendar regularly for the monthly meeting date. These Saturday sessions will be different from those at Fairchild. So new characters, and new adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.

Children’ s

Toddler Time for 2s and 3s - Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activitie. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Cafe 6 months to 2 years - Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2s and 3s - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activitie. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Cafe 6 months to 2 years - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come join for storytime, with a little bit of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Family Science Night - Engineering Week - Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. In these hands-on, STEM focused workshop, participants design, build, test, and play with different building kits, (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey) and other engineering explorations. All ages, drop in.

Adult/Teen

No programs scheduled at Fairchild.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.