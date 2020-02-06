Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Shakespeare on Love - Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Shakespeare on Love (and Lust, Marriage, Romance, Sexuality). Enjoy what the great poet and playwright had to say about these facts of life in a vibrant, moving presentation by Peter J. O’Connell.

Teens

Trumbull Youth Chess Club - Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information. Meetings are every Tuesday, 6:45-7:45 p.m. in the Merwin Room.

Teen Advisory Group Meeting (TAG) - Friday, Feb. 7, from 4-4:45 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group is meant for teens in grades 6-12 to dedicate their services in helping the library. Assist with planning programs, make purchase suggestions, organize and clean the children's department, and sign-up for unique volunteer opportunities. TAG will meet once a month throughout the year, except during July and August. If interested in joining, fill out an application form on our volunteer opportunities page: trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities. For questions, email the teen services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque, at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov.

Code Ninjas (ages 11-14) - Monday, Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. Interested in learning more about computer science and coding? Sign up for this free program. A Sensei from Code Ninjas of Trumbull will guide participants through a short coding project. Ages 7-10. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Anime Club - Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Do you enjoy Hayao Miyazaki? Yoshiyuki Tomino? One-punch Man and Ouran High School Host Club? Come and meet your fellow Anime-niacs. We will watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime’s, read manga, and during special meetings, learn about various aspects of Japanese culture. This program is for those in grades 8-12. Registration is currently not required, but requested to estimate attendance.

Children’s

Indoor Winter Picnic - Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Too cold to play outside? Pack your lunch and visit the library for an indoor picnic in the Merwin Room. Spread a blanket out on the floor or sit at a table. (No peanut products, please.) Enjoy a short animated adaptation of a children's book while you eat, and then play with your friends. Water and juice boxes will be provided. Drop in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to eat and play. Short movie will start promptly at 11. All ages invited. Registration is not required, but sign up to receive an email notification three days before.

4- and 5-year-old Storytime - Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration is for the entire five-week session. While children attend this storytime on their own in order to simulate a school environment, caregivers are required to remain in the Children's Department during the entire storytime. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Code Ninjas (ages 7-10) - Monday, Feb. 10, from 5-6 p.m. Interested in learning more about computer science and coding? Sign up for this free program. A Sensei from Code Ninjas of Trumbull will guide participants through a short coding project. Ages 7-10. Space is limited. Registration is required. (A session for ages 11-14 follows at 6 p.m.)

Adventures in Reading - Monday, Feb. 10, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children's reading comprehension, as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read aloud followed by related hands-on activities. Registration is required. Register once for both February classes: Feb.10 and Feb. 24. For kids in grades K-2.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Pete the Cat - Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m.-noon. “Rockin’ and Reading with Pete the Cat.” Interactive Literacy Assembly (K-2; 3-5) “Rockin’ and Reading and Pete the Cat” is a highly interactive musical performance that promotes the joy of reading and empowers kids to discover their own potential for becoming life-long readers. This spirited performance is packed with toe tapping music, great stories, and heaps of audience participation that celebrate the reading experience for children of all ages. Registration suggested.

Creators’ Corner Exploration Drop-in - Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Butterflies 1 to 2 ½ - Monday, Feb. 10, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy Toddlers. We meet every Monday morning.

Creators’ Corner Exploration Drop-in - Monday, Feb. 10, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K’nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

We Grow Yoga - Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 11-11:45 a.m. Join us for explorations of music, movement, and mindful awareness. Ages 2 to 5. Registration required for each session.

Come Out and Play - Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come and join for a play date, and listen to music and play with some fun toys. Ages 1 to 3. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Adult/Teen

Chocolate at the Library - Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 6-7 p.m. Indulge in some rich satisfying chocolate? Learn to make your own chocolate truffles. Registration required. Adults only.

