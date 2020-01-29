Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Jan. 30, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Oscars Night with Joe Meyers - Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6:30-7:35 p.m. A discussion of this year’s Oscar nominees with movie critic Joe Meyers. Make your predictions on this year’s winners. Registration requested, but drop-ins welcome.

Teens

Writing Club - Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Do you enjoy writing? Do you want tips on how to improve? Do you want to play games and receive prompts that will stretch your creativity? Come learn about the many rules of writing (there are a lot of them) and which ones you can break (all of them, I promise). We’ll talk about plot, characters, POV, structure, and more. There will be opportunities to share what you’ve written and receive feedback. It doesn’t matter if you write fiction, non-fiction, fan fiction, or poetry. Everyone is welcome. Grades 6-9. Registration is required.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club - Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information. Meetings are every Tuesday, 6:45-7:45 p.m. in the Merwin Room.

Children’s

4- and 5-year-old Storytime - Thursday, Jan. 30, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. While children attend this storytime on their own in order to simulate a school environment, caregivers are required to remain in the Children's Department during the entire storytime. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Dog Man Days of Winter Party - Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11-1 p.m. Feb. 1 is Take Your Child to the Library Day. We invite you to help us celebrate with a Dog Man Days of Winter Party. We will draw, create, and celebrate all things Dog Man. There might even be a giveaway or two. Activities are best suited for ages 6 and up, but all are welcome. Parental supervision and registration are required. You may stop in any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to enjoy the party.

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire 5-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Wednesday, Feb. 4, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Songwriting Workshop - Monday, Feb. 3, from 6-7 p.m. Interested in learning how to write songs? Kids in grades 3-5 can attend this workshop to learn more about writing lyrics from Lori Vellardito. Space is limited. Registration is required.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

We Grow Yoga - Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 11-11:45 a.m. Join us for explorations of music, movement, and mindful awareness. Ages 2 to 5. Registration required for each session.

Butterflies 1 to 2 ½ - Monday, Feb. 3, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. Ages 1-2 ½ are welcome. We meet every Monday morning.

Adult/Teen

No activities scheduled.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.