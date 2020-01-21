Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Jan. 23, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

New Yale Performance - Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Yale’s first women’s organization, The New Blue, was founded in 1969, the same year that Yale University first admitted undergraduate women, making them not only Yale's oldest women's a cappella group, but its oldest women’s organization of any kind.

Teens

Magic the Gathering - The library is now offering free-to-play Magic the Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

YA Book Brigrade - Thursday, Jan. 23, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. This is a book club for teens entering grades 8-12. Meet every third Thursday of the month. The first 10 teens to register at the library will receive a copy of that month's book in advance to keep as their own. Additional registrants are permitted to join but must secure their own copy of the book. Registration will be required for each month. If you have any questions, email the Youth Services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov This month’s book is: The Weight of a Soul, by Elizabeth Tammi

Trumbull Youth Chess Club - Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others. Visit the club’s Facebook page for more information. Meetings are every Tuesday in the Merwin Room.

Children’s

4- and 5-year-old Storytime - Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10-10:45 a.m. Sharing books, songs, and making a craft has never been so much fun. Registration is for the entire five-week session. While children attend this storytime on their own in order to simulate a school environment, caregivers are required to remain in the Children's Department during the entire storytime. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Indoor Winter Picnic - Friday, Jan. 24, from 11 -1 p.m. Too cold to play outside? Pack your lunch and visit the library for an indoor picnic in the Merwin Room. Spread a blanket out on the floor or sit at a table. (No peanut products, please.) Enjoy a short animated adaptation of a children's book while you eat, and then play with your friends. Water and juice boxes will be provided. Drop in between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., to eat and play. Short movie will start promptly at 11. All ages. Registration is not required, but sign up to receive an email notification three days before.

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Book Discussion grades 4-6 - Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5:30-6:15 p.m. This month's book is Fuzzy, by Tom Angleberger and Paul Dellinger. Join us for a fun and lively discussion and related activity. Registration required. First 12 kids to register will receive a free copy of the book.

Adventures in Reading - Monday, Jan. 27, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Presented by Trumbull High School student Sara DiVasto, this reading program is designed to improve children's reading comprehension as well as promote a love of reading. Each week will feature a different read-a-loud, followed by related hands-on activities. Registration is required. Register once for both January classes: Jan. 13 and Jan. 27. For kids in grades K-2.

Craft Night: Winter Wonderland - Monday, Jan. 27, from 6-6:45 p.m. Enjoy storytime before visiting activity centers all about winter. Registration required. Ages 3-6.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Salsa Kids - Thursday, Jan. 23, from 11-11:30 a.m. A Spanish-themed storytime. Listen to a story in Spanish and learn to dance to different Latin-American rhythms. Ages 2 and up. No registration required.

Butterflies 1 to 2 ½ - Monday, Jan. 27, from 11-11:30 a.m. Enjoy lots of movement, songs, and stories for busy toddlers. We will meet every Monday morning.

Creators’ Corner - Monday, Jan. 27, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Adult/Teen

Random Book Club - Monday, Jan. 27, from 6-7 p.m. The perfect book club for those looking for less structure, less purpose and more surprise in their book club. Each month we will randomly cross the boundaries of fiction and non-fiction and boldly work our way through genres you previously dared not to read. Join us and enjoy being a little random. Adults only. Registration suggested. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk.

D&D Club - Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 5:30-7 p.m. Make new friends and take part in exciting adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. Bring your own character or use one of our pre-made characters. Open to ages 12 and up. Registration is required.

Visit trumbullct-library.org to see details on upcoming events and to register online or call 203-452-5197.