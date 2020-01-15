Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

The main and Fairchild libraries will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Jan. 16, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Teens

Magic the Gathering - The Trumbull Library is now offering free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

So You Want to be a News Reporter? - Thursday, Jan. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. So You Want to be a News Reporter? Well, what does that mean? How do you get into the field? What sort of training, skills, and schooling do you need? What's the difference between a reporter and an anchor? This winter, the Trumbull Library System will be offering a series of career programs that will highlight obscure or non-traditional careers for teens to consider. This month we will have Matt McFarland from WFSB channel 3 Eyewitness News to talk to teens about his experiences and what it takes to become a reporter. This program is for students in grades 8-12 and their families. It will start with a presentation and end with a Q&A session. Registration is not required, but you may do so to receive an email reminder for the event.

THS Midterm Math Review: Algebra 1 - Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. Are you struggling with your math courses? Worried about your midterm exams? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions for Trumbull High School students. Each session in today's schedule will focus on a specific math topic. This session is Algebra 1 for CP and ACP. Registration is requested but not required - registering with an email will send a reminder three days prior to event.

THS Midterm Math Review: Algebra 2 - Saturday, Jan. 18, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Are you struggling with your math courses? Worried about your midterm exams? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions for Trumbull High School students. Each session in today's schedule will focus on a specific math topic. This session is Algebra 2 for CP, ACP, and Honors. Registration is requested but not required - registering with an email will send a reminder three days prior to event.

THS Midterm Math Review: Geometry - Saturday, Jan. 18, from 3-4:30 p.m. Are you struggling with your math courses? Worried about your midterm exams? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions for Trumbull High School students. Each session in today's schedule will focus on a specific math topic. This session is Geometry for CP, ACP, and Honors. Registration is requested but not required - registering with an email will send a reminder three days prior to event.

THS Midterm Math Review: Pre-calculus - Sunday, Jan. 19, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Are you struggling with your math courses? Worried about your midterm exams? Dr. Bob Prottas returns to help with last minute questions for Trumbull High School students. Each session in the series will focus on a specific math topic. This session is for Precalculus ACP and Honors. Registration is requested but not required - registering with an email will send a reminder three days prior to event.

Trumbull Youth Chess Club - Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 6:45-7:45 p.m. Interested in chess? Young players of all skill levels are invited to attend. Learn the basics, learn strategies, and play against others. Visit the club's Facebook page for more information. Meetings are every Tuesday, 6:45-7:45 p.m., in the Merwin room.

Children’s

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays and activities for toddlers, ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby's first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Teddy Bear Sleepover Camp - Saturday, Jan. 18, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Drop off your teddy bear or other beloved stuffed animal during the week (Jan. 14, Jan. 15 and Jan. 16) for a sleepover camp at the Fairchild-Nichols Library. Join us for breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 a.m. pick up. your teddy bear or other stuffed animal and see what they did while you were sleeping. Registration happens when you drop off your stuffed animal. Ages 0-13.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 22nd from 11-11:30 a.m. Come join us for story time. We will have a little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required. Ages 2-3.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 2:30-4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner Exploration - Drop in Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4-6:30 p.m. Discover 3D Printing, Ozobot robots or building with our construction kits (LEGO, K'nex, Roominate, Keva Planks) plus electronic kits (Snap Circuits, LittleBits, Squishy Circuits, Makey Makey). Ages 8 and up. Drop in.

Science Club - Wednesday, Jan. 22nd from 4:3- 5:30 p.m. Be creative, be a problem solver. Join us to solve a fun challenge. This session is going to explore Surface Tension. This club is designed for children ages 6 and up but adults are welcome. Registration is required.

Adult/Teen

No scheduled programs.

