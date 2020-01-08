Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Jan. 9, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

A Tribute to Dean Martin - Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2-3:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening with Jack. His “Dino” style and sound will take you back to the "Swingin’ Rat Pack Years” of the late 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s, as he sings all the great tunes made famous by Dean Martin. Registration is required.

Author Talk and Book Signing - Monday, Jan. 13, from 2-3:30 p.m. Join author and schoolteacher Rebecca Freimann for a talk about her family’s experiences during the Holocaust. Family Tree: Rooted in Survival tells the never-before-told true story of three family branches and their struggles to survive the horrors of the Holocaust. Family members are separated from one another and must find the will to survive on their own. Q and A will follow the talk. Copies of her book will be on sale.

Amtrak: The Trials and Tribulations of America’s Railroad - Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. A discussion of the conditions of rail travel in the 1960's and early 1970 that led up to the creation of Amtrak. Amtrak divisions and train types, including the Auto Train, will be reviewed. How did Amtrak get its name? Learn some Amtrak statistics and performance and the funding woes. Current operation and the future of passenger rail in America will round out the talk. See video clips of Amtrak train examples.

2020 Census Information Session - Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. You will have an opportunity to learn about the importance of the 2020 Census; what to expect when the Census begins; the various ways data is used; what the data reveals about your community; and how to use the data for yourself. This program will be led by a U.S. Census Bureau official.

Teens

Magic the Gathering - The Trumbull Library is now offering free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) Monthly Meeting - Friday, Jan. 10, from 4-4:45 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group is for teens in grades 6-12 to dedicate their services in helping the library. Assist with planning programs, make purchase suggestions, organize and clean the children's department, and sign-up for unique volunteer opportunities. TAG will meet once a month throughout the year, except during July and August. If interested in joining, fill out an application form on the volunteer opportunities page: trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities. For questions, email the teen services Librarian, Chelsie Labrecque, at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov

Children’s

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Homework Help - Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-8 can drop in between 5:30 and 6:30 for homework help offered by high school students. No appointment is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Salsa Kids - Thursday, Jan. 9, from 11-11:30 p.m. A Spanish-themed story time. Listen to a story in Spanish and learn to dance to different Latin-American rhythms. Ages 2 and up. No registration required.

Butterflies Storytime - Monday, Jan. 13, from 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1- to 2-years-old will enjoy a fun morning storytime on Mondays. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 11-11:30 a.m. We will have a little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required. Ages 2-3.

Creators’ Corner 3D Printer - Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 2:30- 4 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demonstration or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Adult/Teen

Finger Painting for Adults - Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Kindergarten for Adults Only. Go crazy with finger paints — no worries about making a masterpiece, just play with color and texture and have some fun. All materials provided, but dress for a mess. Registration required. Adults only.

