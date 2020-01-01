Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Jan. 2, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Mindful Meditation - Monday, Jan. 6, from noon-1 p.m. Use your lunch hour to de-stress. For both new and experienced meditators, this session can function as a stand-alone session with no prior or ongoing attendance required. Attendees will be seated and no special clothing or equipment is required.

The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson - Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. Join us for a lecture about the impeachment of President Andrew Johnson; and what it meant for democracy in America. Historian Mark Albertson will lead the presentation. Registration is requested.

Teens

Dungeons and Dragons Club - Saturday Jan. 4, from 2-5 p.m. To ensure those interested get the chance, the Trumbull Library System is now offering a second session of D&D each month. This new session will be held every three weeks on Saturdays; because the dates vary, check the calendar regularly for the monthly meeting date. These Saturday sessions will be different from those at Fairchild. So new characters, and new adventures. Never played before? No problem. No prior experience with D&D is required and all the materials will be provided. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.

Magic the Gathering - The Trumbull Library is now proud to offer free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

Anime Club - Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Do you enjoy Hayao Miyazaki? Yoshiyuki Tomino? One-punch Man and Ouran High School Host Club? Then the Trumbull Public Library Anime Club is the place for you. Come and meet your fellow Anime-niacs. We will watch and discuss movies, episodes of your favorite anime’s, read manga, and during special meetings we will learn about various aspects of Japanese culture. This program is for those in grades 8-12. Registration requested to estimate attendance.

Children ’s

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Toddler Time for 2’s and 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Great stories, music, fingerplays, and activities for toddlers ages 2 and 3. Registration is for the entire five-week session. Please limit registration to either Tuesday or Wednesday. Note: In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held as long as the library is open.

Baby Café (6 months to 2 years) - Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 11-11:30 a.m. Baby’s first introduction to the library. Babies and caregivers can expect songs, fingerplays, and a story guaranteed to enchant our littlest explorers. Drop in.

Fairchild Branch

Children ’s

Butterflies Story Time (Ages 1-2) - Monday, Jan. 6, from 11-11:30 a.m. It’s time for your little toddler to turn into a social butterfly. Children ages 1 to 2 years old will enjoy a fun, morning story time on Mondays from 11- 11:30 am. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s & 3’s - Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 11-11:30 a.m. Come join us for story time. We will have a little bit of stories and a show stopping craft. Drop in, no registration required. Ages 2-3.

Adult/Teen

