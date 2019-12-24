Library News

Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Note: The main and Fairchild libraries will close at 5 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and remain closed on New Year’s Day.

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Dec. 26, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

20/20 Vision: Create a Vision Board - Saturday, Dec. 28, from 2-4 p.m. Already thinking about your New Year's resolutions? Visualize your 2020 goals by creating a vision board. Vision boards allow people to state, visualize, and pursue their goals. Join us and solidify those goals. We’ll have art supplies and plenty of recycled magazines that you can use to create an inspirational collage. But, feel free to bring your own favorite magazines for inspiration and to share with the group. All ages welcome. Registration required.

Teens

Magic the Gathering: The Trumbull Library is now offering free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have you your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

Children’s

Read to Sydney - Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Read to Sydney, a registered therapy dog. Sydney and his owner Kris volunteer together to offer children an opportunity to practice their reading skills in a positive, low-pressure environment. Sydney and Kris are registered with Pet Partners, a national organization of therapy dogs. Kids can bring a book from home or use one from the library. Grades 1-5. Registration is required. Registration is for a 15-minute time slot between 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Fairchild Branch

Adult/Teen/Children’s

No activities scheduled

