Main Library

Monday-Thursday, 9-8

Friday and Saturday, 9-5

Sunday, 1-5

203-452-5197

trumbullct-library.org

Fairchild Nichols

Memorial Branch

Monday and Wednesday, 10-8

Tuesday and Thursday, 10-5

Saturday, 10-2

203-452-5196

Note: The main and Fairchild libraries will close at 1 p.m. Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Main Library

Adult

Drop-In Tech Help - Thursday, Dec. 19, from 1-3 p.m. Need help downloading books to your mobile device? Would you like help using the library’s electronic resources? Meet with a Reference Librarian for a free one-on-one help. Bring your device and your questions.

Teens

Magic the Gathering - The Trumbull Library is now offering free-to-play Magic The Gathering decks for teens ages 12-18 years. To play, have your library card or student ID handy. Decks are not available for check-out, but can be played within the library. Experience or knowledge of the game is expected though basic rules can be provided upon request.

TAG: Teen Advisory Group Meeting - Friday, Dec. 20, from 4-4:45 p.m. The Teen Advisory Group is for teens in grades 6-12 to dedicate their services in helping the library. Assist with planning programs, make purchase suggestions, help sort donations from our Home of the Brave program, and sign-up for unique volunteer opportunities. TAG will meet once a month throughout the year. If interested in joining, fill out an application from the volunteer opportunities page: trumbullct-library.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Children’s

Family Cover Bingo - Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6-7 p.m. Let's play Bingo. You'll be looking for book covers instead of numbers and letters. Hear about the library’s newest children’s books while you try to get Bingo. Five in a row, four corners, fill up the board … so many possibilities. Small prizes awarded to winners. Refreshments will be served. This is an all-ages family program. Registration is required.

Fairchild Branch

Children’s

Toddler Yoga Ages 1-4 - Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Join Jyothi for yoga. Parents are welcome to join their children. The class is for ages 1-4. Children will learn postures, breathing techniques, meditation, and relaxation in a fun, age-appropriate setting with a supportive musical playlist. Mats are not required. Registration is required, once you are registered you are signed up for three sessions.

